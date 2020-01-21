Austrian-Iranian Symphonic Orchestra stages concert

The Austrian-Iranian Symphonic Orchestra (AISO) staged a performance at Rudaki Hall in Iran’s capital Tehran on January 20.

Farnad Orchestra conducted by Arya Bastaninezhad, Ava String Orchestra and the Farabi Grand Choir, led by Abdolreza Amirkhani, performed at the event, IRNA wrote.

Polish-born Austrian violinist, Anna Gutowska, accompanied the Iranian instrumentalists as a concertmeister. Famous Japanese piano player Noriko Ushioda also performed at the event.

Gutowska, who has received several awards at several international events, is a lecturer at the University of Music and Dramatic Arts in Vienna.

The concert also featured pieces from prominent composers of baroque music and Impressionism movement as well as 20th century musicians and film score composers including Antonio Vivaldi, Mikis Theodorakis, Astor Piazzolla, Georges Garvarentz, Ennio Morricone, Ramin Djawadi, Taro Hakase, Dmitri Shostakovich, Maurice Ravel, Carlos Gardel, and Vangelis.

AISO will also give a concert during the 35th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 18.

Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s operas, including ‘Don Giovanni’, ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ and ‘The Magic Flute’ will be performed during the concert, conducted by Maziar Yunesi.

The repertoire also includes ‘St. Paul’s Suite,’ by English composer, Gustav Holst, as well as pieces by Austrian composer Johann Strauss.

The 35th Fajr Music Festival will take place in Tehran from February 13 to 19.