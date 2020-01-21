RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0827 GMT January 21, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264657
Published: 0401 GMT January 21, 2020

US sanctions on free nations amount to crime against humanity: Rouhani

US sanctions on free nations amount to crime against humanity: Rouhani
president.ir

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday described “the illegal US sanctions” against Iran and American pressure on Venezuela as a “crime against humanity”, during a meeting with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in Tehran.

“Undoubtedly, independent nations will stand up to such pressure and conspiracies, and resilient nations will certainly achieve victory and make the United States regret,” Rouhani said.

The president said the US government is acting against both “independent nations and governments” and its own people.

“Today it (the US government) has become the enforcer of the policies of the Zionist regime (of Israel) in the world,” Rouhani said.

He also described the Iran-Venezuela ties and cooperation as positive and friendly.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to boost its relations and cooperation with Venezuela as a friendly country”.

Rouhani praised the sympathy and condolences of the Venezuelan government and people with Iran over the US assassination of Iranian Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan 3.

Arreaza, for his part, expressed his sympathy with the Iranian government and people over Soleimani’s martyrdom.

"There is no doubt that independent governments and nations will defend their interests against the enemies’ pressure and conspiracies”.

He also thanked Iran for its support for Venezuela and called for development of the Tehran-Caracas relations. 

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, arrived in Tehran Sunday night for a three-day visit. He also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

 

   
KeyWords
US
sanctions
crime
Rouhani
Venezuela
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/0009 sec