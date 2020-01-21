Indian festival hosting three Iranian titles

Three Iranian films, ‘Mr. Deer,’ ‘21 Days Later,’ and ‘The Time of the Pomegranate’s Smile’ will be screened at the 9th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival (KICFF) in India.

Directed by Mojtaba Mousavi, ‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation that utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern Europe. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity, IRNA reported.

The Iranian short animated piece, ‘Mr. Deer,’ has won awards at the 10th edition of the London Iranian Film Festival, held in the British capital from October 25 to 30, 2019, and Banjaluka International Animated Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina, held on October 24 to 28, 2019.

‘21 Days Later,’ directed by Mohamadreza Kheradmandan, is a melodrama that revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza, who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams.

It won Best Film award at the 25th Kinder Kino Fest in Germany.

Directed by Rahbar Qanbari, ‘The Time of the Pomegranate’s Smile’ is a short film about the joy of seeing the pomegranate garden in the fall, enjoying pomegranate picking, the latent fear of temptation, the sweet smiling lips of the pomegranate.

The 9th edition of KICFF kicked off in Kolkata on January 19 and will end on January 26.

About 250 films from 45 countries are being screened at the festival. An anthology of children’s films in Bengali in the last 100 years and an exhibition on movie posters is underway at the festival.