Deputy minister: Nine-month steel exports hit 8.5m tons

Iranian steel industry’s exports during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-December 21, 2019) reached 8.5 million tons, indicating a significant rise compared to the figure for the same period last year, said a deputy minister.

Jafar Sarqini, the deputy industry, mine and trade minister, added that this comes as in the year to March 2019, the industry’s annual exports stood at the same figure (8.5m tons), IRNA reported.

On a question regarding the shutting down of a number of Iranian iron ore mines, he said none of them had been closed.

“They only have reduced their production capacities, which has not been because of the imposition of taxes on the industry’s exports.”

He added by levying taxes on the export of minerals, the Iranian government has not damaged the sector’s production, “as we, at present, see that annual steel exports have increased.”

Sarqini gave assurance that the steel industry is not faced with any problem in terms of meeting domestic demand, stressing that the sector’s exports are reflecting a growing trend.

Production

According to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), major Iranian complexes produced 15.39 million tons of steel ingots (bloom, billet and slab) during March 21-December 21, 2019.

The complexes in this period included ARFA Iron and Steel Company, Esfahan Steel Company, Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, National Iranian Steel Company, Bonab Steel Industry Complex, Khouzestan Steel Company, South Kaveh Steel Company and Mobarakeh Steel Company.

IMIDRO statistics show that of the total figure pertaining to Iran’s steel output in the same time span, 4.89 million tons (31.7 percent) was the share of Mobarakeh Steel Company.

In addition, in the same period, Khouzestan Steel Company produced 2.81 million tons (18.2 percent of the total output) of steel ingots, ranking second, after Mobarakeh Steel Company, among the listed complexes in terms of production volume.

According to IMIDRO figures, these complexes’ steel ingot production during November 22-December 21, 2019 amounted to 1.72 million tons.

Of the total volume of steel ingots produced in the nine-month time period, to December 21, slab constituted 7.96 million tons (51.7 percent), bloom accounted for 3.8 million tons, and billet had a 3.63 million-ton share.

These complexes had produced 13.6 million tons of steel ingots during March 21-November 21, 2019, up four percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

Iran is expected to produce at least 26 million tons of steel ingots by March 20, 2020, up to 45 percent of which would be exported.

The country also seeks to increase its steel production capacity to 55 million tons per year by 2025, thus becoming the world’s seventh major producer of the metal.