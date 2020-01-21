Ministry: Hydroelectric plants’ nine-month electricity generation up 218%

Domestic Economy Desk

Electricity generation by Iranian hydroelectric power plants during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 2019) reached 26,103 gigawatt-hours (GWh), indicating a year-on-year growth of 218 percent, according to the country’s Energy Ministry.

The figure stood at 8,198 GWh in the same period last year, according to the latest report by the Information Technology and Statistics Office of the Iranian Energy Ministry.

The report said Iran’s hydroelectric power plants generated 1,157 GWh of electricity during October 23-November 21, 2019, adding that their power generation amounted to 1,022 GWh in the next month (which ended November), indicating an 11.7 percent decrease, IRNA reported.

At present, 55 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 12,169 megawatts (MW) and average annual energy generation of 27,696 GWh are operating across Iran, of which 16 are located in the Caspian Sea’s drainage basin (northern Iran), 25 in the drainage basin of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, one in that of Orumieh Lake (northwestern Iran), and 13 in the drainage basin of Iran’s central plateau.

In addition, 17 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 3,517 MW and an average annual energy generation of 7,460 GWh are currently under construction in the drainage basins of the Caspian Sea (four projects), the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (11) and Orumieh Lake (two).

Moreover, preliminary studies are being conducted for implementation of a number of projects to build 217 hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 14,686 MW and an average annual energy generation of 34,129 GWh, in the drainage basins of the Caspian Sea (79 projects), the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman (111), and Orumieh Lake (18), Iran’s central plateau (eight), and Sarakhs in northeastern Iran (one).