0828 GMT January 21, 2020

News ID: 264665
Published: 0535 GMT January 21, 2020

Tehran's Rudaki Hall hosts 5th Iran-Austria concert

The Rudaki Hall of Tehran hosts the fifth Iran-Austria concert. The two-hour program brought together musicians from many different genres for a joint performance. The concert was a joint performance by Farnad Orchestra, conducted by Arya Bastaninezhad, Ava String Orchestra, and the Farabi Grand Choir, led by Abdolreza Amirkhani.

The concert featured pieces from prominent composers, 20th century musicians, and of course film score composers, Presstv Reported.

Violin master Ania Gutowska from Austria accompanied the Iranian instrumentalists as a concertmeister. Famous Japanese piano player Noriko Ushioda also performed at the event.

Speaking to Press TV, members of the audience said events like this boost people-to-people ties between Iran and Austria.

The concert featured pieces from prominent composers of baroque music and impressionism movement like Antonio Vivaldi, Ennio Morricone, Ramin Jawadi, Taro Hakase, Carlos Gardel, and Vanjelis. The group plans to hold concerts in several other cities across the country in the near future.

 
 
   
