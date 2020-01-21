Tehran's Rudaki Hall hosts 5th Iran-Austria concert

The concert featured pieces from prominent composers, 20th century musicians, and of course film score composers, Presstv Reported.

Violin master Ania Gutowska from Austria accompanied the Iranian instrumentalists as a concertmeister. Famous Japanese piano player Noriko Ushioda also performed at the event.

Speaking to Press TV, members of the audience said events like this boost people-to-people ties between Iran and Austria.

The concert featured pieces from prominent composers of baroque music and impressionism movement like Antonio Vivaldi, Ennio Morricone, Ramin Jawadi, Taro Hakase, Carlos Gardel, and Vanjelis. The group plans to hold concerts in several other cities across the country in the near future.