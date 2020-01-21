RSS
0829 GMT January 21, 2020

News ID: 264671
Published: 0629 GMT January 21, 2020

Tories to introduce new counter-terrorism bill in March

Freshly invigorated by their resounding success in last month’s general election, the hard right Tory government is pressing ahead with its plans to radicalise Britain’s security environment even further.

According to the Home Office a new terror and security bill will be introduced in Parliament in mid-March.

A central feature of the new bill is the imposition of harsher custodial sentences on convicted terrorists and stricter monitoring by the authorities once they are released, Presstv Reported.

The Home Office plans to scrap automatic early release for terrorism convicts, in addition to imposing a minimum prison term of 14 years for serious terrorism-related offences.

The hardline Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has used the terror attack in London Bridge in late November 2019 – in which two people were killed – to justify the new measures.

The Home Secretary claimed that the “senseless terror attack” has “confronted us with some hard truths about how we deal with terrorist offenders”.

Apart from imposing harsher prison sentences and more stringent monitoring post-release, the new Home Office measures include a 10 percent increase in terror funding to the value of £90 million.   

More broadly, the new counter-terrorism bill envisages the doubling of counter-terrorism probation officers, as well as increasing the number of specialist “psychologists” and “imams” (religious scholars) to help “de-radicalise” terror offenders.  

 
 
   
KeyWords
terrorism
government
Britain
 
