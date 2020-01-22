British archeologists begin study of artefacts found in Nepal

A team of British archeologists has started studying the structure believed to be that of a temple dating back as early as the first millennium in Rautahat, Nepal.

A team led by Richie Villis and Alic Naylor from Durham University of the UK launched a study of the structure found in Pataura, Maulapur Municipality, thehimalayantimes.com reported.

The archeological finding was made more than two decades ago, following which a team of the Department of Archeology of Nepal had made an initial study at the initiative of Rautahat Constituency-3 Provincial Assembly member and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 chair Prabhu Sah.

According to Maulapur Municipality Mayor Rinadevi Sah, the team of British archeologists came to Nepal at Prabhu Sah’s initiative.

“The research team is carrying out its study by using a machine that can x-ray up to two meters underground,” said Rinadevi.

“The preliminary study showed that the temple structure was built during the time of the Karnatak dynasty, before the 11th century. The structure was found after excavation of up to 22 feet into the ground,” said Maulapur Municipality engineer Ashok Sah.

He also said that the team had started carrying out further study and conserving the ancient artefacts discovered.