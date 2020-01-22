Sticky antibiotic provides glue for successful treatment

Researchers have found how an antibiotic used to treat a debilitating gut infection stays put inside the body giving it time to effectively treat the problem, a discovery that will pave the way for the development of more effective antibiotic treatments to fight superbugs.

PE (pseudomembranous colitis) is a debilitating inflammation of the colon caused by infection with the microbe Clostridium difficile (and sometimes Staphylococcus aureus). The sugar- or carbohydrate-containing antibiotic known as vancomycin is taken by mouth to kill the infecting microbe, medicalxpress.com reported.

To be effective, vancomycin needs to stay in the GI tract (gut) close to where it is needed and not be diluted away or lost through the lining of the gut and into the bloodstream. A multi-disciplinary team of scientists at the Universities of Nottingham and Leeds have now shown this 'staying put' mechanism is precisely what happens and that it can occur in an unexpected way.