RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0302 GMT January 22, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264686
Published: 1248 GMT January 22, 2020

Sticky antibiotic provides glue for successful treatment

Sticky antibiotic provides glue for successful treatment
CDC

Researchers have found how an antibiotic used to treat a debilitating gut infection stays put inside the body giving it time to effectively treat the problem, a discovery that will pave the way for the development of more effective antibiotic treatments to fight superbugs.

PE (pseudomembranous colitis) is a debilitating inflammation of the colon caused by infection with the microbe Clostridium difficile (and sometimes Staphylococcus aureus). The sugar- or carbohydrate-containing antibiotic known as vancomycin is taken by mouth to kill the infecting microbe, medicalxpress.com reported.

To be effective, vancomycin needs to stay in the GI tract (gut) close to where it is needed and not be diluted away or lost through the lining of the gut and into the bloodstream. A multi-disciplinary team of scientists at the Universities of Nottingham and Leeds have now shown this 'staying put' mechanism is precisely what happens and that it can occur in an unexpected way.

   
KeyWords
Sticky
antibiotic
glue
successful
treatment
successful treatment
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5535 sec