Lebanon names new government amid protests

Lebanon unveiled a new cabinet line-up on Tuesday amid protests, as the government will have to deal with a faltering economy.

More than a month after he was designated with backing from the Hezbollah resistance movement and after his predecessor Saad al-Hariri resigned under pressure from the street, Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday announced his cabinet of 20 ministers, AFP reported.

The academic and former education minister, who was little-known in Lebanon until last month, insisted in his first comments as premier that his cabinet was a technocratic one that would strive to meet protesters' demands.

"This is a government that represents the aspirations of the demonstrators who have been mobilized nationwide for more than three months," he said.

He said his government "will strive to meet their demands for an independent judiciary, for the recovery of embezzled funds, for the fight against illegal gains".

Groups of demonstrators had gathered in the streets of Beirut before the cabinet was even unveiled, blocking off a main street in the center of the capital where violent scuffles with the police left dozens wounded over the weekend.

Close to the Parliament building, protesters attempted to rip down barbed wire and throw stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon, witnesses said.

The government includes the country's first-ever female defense minister, Zeina Akar, and five other women.

The post of foreign minister, which had been held by President Michel Aoun's controversial son-in-law Gebran Bassil, was handed to respected diplomat Nassif Hitti.

The new cabinet is made up of unfamiliar figures, many of them academics and former advisers, but protesters were quick to argue that the absence of the biggest names in Lebanon's widely reviled hereditary political elite was but a smokescreen.

"We want a new Lebanon, a Lebanon with no corruption," Charbel Kahi, a 37-year-old farmer, told AFP as fellow protesters beat drums behind him.

Diab admitted that "Lebanon is experiencing a difficult time in its history" and called for stability but within minutes of his address protesters were out in the streets of several cities, including Tripoli, Sidon and Byblos.

Diab, a 61-year-old engineering professor at the American University of Beirut and self-professed technocrat, had come under pressure on both the political and economic fronts.

Every day that passed without a cabinet had fueled the anger of protesters and tested the patience of foreign donors warning that the quasi-bankrupt state could ill afford further delays.