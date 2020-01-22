Decision to move AFC matches out of Iran is political: Rouhani aide

The Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decision to move matches out of Iran is unprofessional and political, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, said on Wednesday.

The AFC shifted two preliminary matches of the 2020 AFC Champions League from Iran to neutral venues because of security concerns, Asian soccer’s governing body said, according to Reuters.

"This is an unsporting and unprofessional move," Vaezi said.

"As we examine it we realize this has become a political issue."

Shahr Khodro FC was scheduled to host Bahrain’s Riffa and Esteghlal FC was set to play Kuwait SC on Tuesday but both fixtures were postponed after several governments issued warnings against traveling to Iran.

“To help facilitate the switch to neutral venues, which has been approved by the relevant AFC committees, the AFC will now reschedule the games to January 25, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates,” the AFC said in a statement.

The move comes after a Ukraine International Airlines was accidentally brought down by Iranian forces on January 8 and all 176 onboard lost their lives amid tensions following the assassination by the US of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Firm stance

Meanwhile, Mehdi Alinejad, the deputy of professional sports of Iran’s Sports Ministry, maintained that the Iranian clubs will stay firm on the match-hosting situation, saying, “Iranians will not play in a neutral venue under any circumstances.”

Alinejad joins a delegation of four Iranian sides today to attend a decisive meeting with the AFC officials in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to work toward a solution to the issue.

On Monday, The AFC said that Iranian teams at the group stage will have to play all their away games in the first three matchdays of the competition before a final decision is made regarding the issue in March – before Matchday 4 gets underway.

However, in an official response to the AFC later on Monday, all four Iranian sides, including Persepolis and Sepahan, said they will participate at this year’s tournament only if they’re guaranteed to play their home fixtures in Iran.