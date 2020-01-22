RSS
0819 GMT January 22, 2020

News ID: 264699
Published: 0340 GMT January 22, 2020

Iran among Spain’s Fitur tourism fair participants

Iran among Spain’s Fitur tourism fair participants

Iran is among the exhibitors of the 40th International Tourism Fair of Spain, known as Fitur, in the capital Madrid.

The opening ceremony was attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Hassan Qashqavi and the director of International Affairs Bureau of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ministry Faezeh Behzad-Nejad on Wednesday, IRNA wrote.

Fitur, which is one of the world’s major tourism exhibitions, has brought together 11,000 companies from 165 countries, running until January 26.

Thirty-five operators are introducing Iran’s tourist attractions by using posters, guides, and multimedia software.

Iran’s stand is also displaying handicrafts from four corners of the country.

Another goal behind Iran’s presence in the exhibition is to hold meetings with international travel agencies.

 

   
