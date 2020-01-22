Iranian visual arts on view in Kuwait

Iranian visual arts are on display at an exhibition at Museum of Modern Art in Kuwait.

Kuwait’s National Council of Culture, Arts and Letters invited Iran to hold an exhibition in the Arab country, IRNA wrote.

Large number of local and Iranian officials including Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani, Secretary General of the Kuwait’s National Council of Culture, Arts and Letters Kamel Al-Abdeljaleel, former Minister of Culture and Information Mohammad Abdullah Abulhasan, members of the Kuwaiti-Iranian Friendship Association, a group of foreign ambassadors and diplomats, university instructor, and Arab artists were present in the event.

The prominent Iranian artist Alireza Mohebi displayed 30 eye-catching calligrams as part of the exhibition in the opening ceremony which was held on January 22.

Assistant Secretary General of Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters Bader Al-Duwaish underlined the importance of expanding cultural exchanges between the two neighboring countries, while praising the Iranian art and exquisiteness of the works presented at the event.

Displaying Iranian arts in Kuwait will unquestionably add to richness the Arab country’s cultural events, he added.

Irani said Iranian art is one of the most diverse and richest human cultural heritage in the world, adding that the current exhibition is a drop in the ocean of Iranian art.

The Iranian official expressed his hope that Mohebi will hold workshops in Kuwait to teach Iranian art of calligraphy to Arab enthusiasts.

The Iranian artist held several exhibitions inside and outside Iran and received awards from different countries namely Algeria, the UAE, Malaysia, and Turkey.‌

Iranian art lovers can visit the exhibition until January 24.