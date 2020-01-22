Parliament speaker, AEOI chief slam E3 move against Iran

Iran’s Parliament speaker and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief on Wednesday deplored a recent decision by the three European parties – E3 – to the 2015 nuclear deal to trigger the dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal.

Top parliamentarian Ali Larijani said their “political skirmish” with the Islamic Republic would have consequences for them.

He censured France, Britain, and Germany for triggering the dispute mechanism, saying their behavior is similar to the United States’, Tasnim News Agency reported.

AEOI chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, also slammed the three European countries’ move as a testimony to their submissiveness to the US.

He said their statement reveals Europe’s inability and imprudence in the face of Washington’s demands.

The trio gave in to Washington’s pressure and triggered a dispute mechanism devised in the JCPOA, which amounts to a formal accusation that Tehran had broken the terms of the accord.

Shortly after the mechanism was activated, a Washington Post report revealed that US President Donald Trump had threatened to impose a 25 percent tariff on European automobile imports if the trio refused to formally accuse Iran of violating the JCPOA.

In May 2018, Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA. Washington’s exit and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the historic deal in limbo.

Tehran remained fully compliant with the JCPOA for an entire year after the US pullout, waiting for the co-signatories to fulfill their end of the bargain by offsetting the impacts of Washington’s bans on the Iranian economy.

As the European parties failed to do so, Tehran moved in May 2019 to reduce its JCPOA commitments in 60-day stages under Article 26 and Article 36 of the deal covering Tehran’s legal rights.

Iran took a fifth commitment reduction step earlier this month.