Iran set to open first section of Tehran-Shomal Freeway in February

Iranian authorities said the first section of a major road project meant to ease traffic between the capital Tehran and northern parts of the country is set to open next month.

The head of Plan and Budget Organization, Mohammad Baqer Nobakht, said that the 32-kilometer section of the Tehran-Shomal Freeway will be ready for use when the country marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in early February, Press TV reported.

The official said that the project had cost more than $1 billion, adding that it would shorten travel time from Tehran to Chalus, a resort city located on the Caspian Sea, by at least one hour.

He said the road was a manifestation of Iran’s determination to beef up infrastructure even at a time the country is facing some of the harshest sanctions ever imposed on it.

Finishing the ambitious Tehran-Shomal Freeway became a major challenge for the current Iranian government after companies from China and South Korea withdrew from the project due to the American sanctions and other financial issues.

A consortium of seven Iranian companies led by the Mostazafan Foundation has built the first section of the freeway which includes some of the longest road tunnels in Iran.

A final section of the road, a short drive between Marzanabad and Chalus, was finished in March 2013. The current government has promised it would spend some $150 million to open another 22 kilometers of the road next year.

No timetable has been announced yet for the construction of the third and longest section of the road which would span 47 kilometers from Pol-e Zanguleh to Marzanabad.



