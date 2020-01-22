US Senate rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

After more than 12 hours of debate, the rules proposed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell were approved by a party-line vote, 53-47, early Wednesday morning, Presstv Reported.

Under the "organizing resolution," the Democratic members of the House chosen to present the impeachment case will have 24 hours over three days to make their arguments. Likewise, attorneys for the White House will have 24 hours over three days to state their case for acquittal.

The trial resumes at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, when the House Democrats will deliver their opening arguments to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Republicans voted to block the Democrats' move to subpoena acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, White House aide Robert Blair and White House budget official Michael Duffey to testify in the impeachment trial.

In addition, they blocked four separate motions from Schumer to subpoena records and documents from the White House, the State Department, and the Defense Department related to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The Republican president faces two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

He is accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and then impeding the inquiry into the matter.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and describes his impeachment as a Democratic hoax that aims to upset his 2020 re-election effort.

The US Senate will vote on each of the two articles of impeachment possibly late next week.

A two-thirds majority of the senators present is required for conviction. Conviction on only a single article is enough to remove the president from office.