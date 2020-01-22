Hillary Clinton claims 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton launched a scathing attack on presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, her rival for the 2016 Democratic nomination, telling a documentary that "nobody likes him."

The former US first lady, senator and secretary of state also refused to say whether she would endorse Sanders if he becomes the Democratic Party’s nominee to run against Republican President Donald Trump in November's US presidential election.

Her comments on Tuesday generated anger among Sanders' supporters, who called on Clinton to support the candidate the party backs in their bid to remove Trump from the White House, Presstv Reported.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him," Clinton says in a four-part documentary due to air in March.

"Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician,” Clinton, the spouse of former President Bill Clinton says in the documentary.

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, is among the leading candidates in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders has been steadily climbing in popularity this year and is now tied with former Vice President Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination among registered voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll released this week.

The poll shows that Sanders' standing does not appear to have been hurt by his recent confrontation with Senator Elizabeth Warren, another presidential hopeful, over his views of women and politics.

Sanders nearly defeated Clinton four years ago in an acrimonious, months-long battle for the party's nomination. Clinton won that race but lost to Trump. She has criticized Sanders and his supporters for not sufficiently backing her in the presidential vote.

Interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter about the documentary, Clinton stopped short of saying she would support Sanders if he won the nomination this year.

"I'm not going to go there yet. We're still in a very vigorous primary season," she said.

But in a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton backtracked on her position, saying she would endorse Sanders if he wins the Democratic nomination.