0821 GMT January 22, 2020

Published: 0609 GMT January 22, 2020

‘I might take him over her,’ Trump enters Clinton, Sanders row

‘I might take him over her,’ Trump enters Clinton, Sanders row

US President Donald Trump appears to have expressed a mild support for 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders amid his row with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as the Democratic primary races heat up.

In an interview with Fox Business Network from Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trump questioned his 2016 opponent’s favorability after she said "nobody likes” Sanders.

"When Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her. That’s why she lost, nobody liked her," the US president said, Presstv Reported.

Trump won the 2016 US presidential election against Democratic rival Clinton, who had won the nomination against Sanders, the Vermont senator.

"She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her… and it wasn’t even close," continued the US president. "She’s the one that people don’t like. If I had my choice in terms of personality, I might take him over her. But I probably would take neither."

The former first lady’s comments appeared to have isolated her even further in the wake of her 2016 surprise loss as some 2020 Democratic candidates came out in favor of Sanders.

Trump, meanwhile, still keeps bringing up Hillary in his 2020 campaigns long after she was defeated in the US Electoral College voting system.

 
 
   
Trump
Clinton
Sanders row
US
 
