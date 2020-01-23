Russia’s lower house of parl. approves Putin’s constitutional amendments

On Thursday, all 432 lawmakers present at the country’s State Duma — the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia — voted in favor of Putin’s bill to amend the constitution in a first reading, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

The approval came after lawmakers debated the proposed changes for nearly two hours, Presstv Reported.

The Russian president had submitted the amendments to the lower house on Monday, several days after he presented them in the annual state-of-the-nation address.

“This was a powerful show of unity,” Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said following the vote, adding that the second reading, which is usually considered key for Russian bills, is scheduled to be made on February 11.

He also said that the proposed changes would bolster democracy.

Although all lawmakers of the Communist Party voted for the bill, its leader Gennady Zyuganov said that they would prepare suggestions for the second reading.

Furthermore, legislators and a working group set up by the Russian president have already prepared a variety of proposals in addition to what the draft law outlines.

The current constitution of the Russian Federation, in effect since 1993, was written under then-president Boris Yeltsin following a constitutional crisis caused by his sharp disagreement with the Federal Assembly, which opposed increasing presidential powers.

President Putin, whose term ends in 2024, approved the new government on Tuesday, when newly-appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also held his first cabinet meeting.

The Russian president picked Mishustin as premier after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet stepped down on January 15 in what he said was meant to give room to Putin to carry out the constitutional reforms.

Putin has offered Medvedev, who had been prime minister since 2012, to oversee defense and security affairs in a new Security Council role.

Putin, 67, has proposed amending Russia’s constitution to limit a future president to two terms in office — he has served four — tightening residency requirements for presidential candidates, proposed a greater role for the State Council, and letting parliaments choose candidates for prime minister and the cabinet.

During his previous run as president, Putin served until 2008, when he left the presidency for four years to become prime minister and when Medvedev became president.