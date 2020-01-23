RSS
0540 GMT January 23, 2020

Published: 0336 GMT January 23, 2020

Pakistanis protest over bread price rises, wheat shortages

Pakistanis protest over bread price rises, wheat shortages

Pakistanis protest over a hike in the price of bread, and shortages in wheat flour.

Prices of flour and bread shot up last week as the ingredient disappeared from shops and wholesale markets, while bread makers shut in protest at what they called government pressure to sell at controlled prices, Presstv Reported.

 
   
Pakistan
protest
wheat shortages
 
