0540 GMT January 23, 2020

Published: 0344 GMT January 23, 2020

Two children dead, 20 injured after school bus crash in Germany's Thuringia

Two children died and 20 were injured after their bus crashed on the way to their school in Berka vor dem Hainich, in the east German state of Thuringia, on Thursday.

Both of the deceased were reportedly eight-years-old, with 20 other children between the ages of eight and 11, as well as the bus driver, also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, Presstv Reported.

According to local media the bus crashed down a slope by the side of the road on its way into the village at around 07:30 local time (06:30 GMT), and rolled multiple times before coming to rest next to a stream.

The primary school in Berka was subsequently closed for the day with all students and teachers being sent home, with parents also being notified of the serious accident. 

 
   
