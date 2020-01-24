RSS
0203 GMT January 24, 2020

News ID: 264748
Published: 0626 GMT January 23, 2020

AFC reverses ban on Iran hosting international ties

AFC reverses ban on Iran hosting international ties

The Asian Football Confederation, the AFC, has retreated from its initial decision to ban Iranian clubs from hosting international football matches, as the sides reached an agreement to narrow it down to just two encounters.

Last week, the AFC had decided to ban the four football teams representing Iran in the AFC Champions League, including Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro, from hosting their ties, arguing that flights over the country are not safe, Presstv Reported.

Following talks between Iranian authorities and the AFC, the governing body of football in Asia has now stepped down from its earlier stance to announce that only two playoff ties between Iran's Esteghlal versus Kuwait Sporting Club, and Shahr Khodro of Iran versus Riffa of Bahrain, which were originally set to be played in Iran on Tuesday, will be moved to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, January 25th.

The AFC’s reconsideration came after a unanimous opposition by all four clubs who had threatened to boycott the tournament unless they could host their home legs on Iranian soil.

 
 
   
KeyWords
AFC
Iran
international ties
 
