Bitumen, asphalt exports fetch Iran $450m in 10 months: Official

Iran has exported bitumen and asphalt worth $450 million since March 2019, said the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC).

As one of the world’s top 10 bitumen producers, Iran annually exports the product to 19 countries, Bahman Hosseinzadeh added in an address to the opening ceremony of the 11th International Exhibition of Bitumen, Asphalt, Insulations and Related Machinery (BAIEX 2020) in Tehran on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Commenting on the revenue generated through bitumen exports during the past 10 months, he noted that holding such expos can help increase the figure.

Speaking of the exhibition, which will end on Sunday, Hosseinzadeh said it is being held in an area measuring 12,000 square meters at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds.

He added that 125 Iranian companies have displayed their latest achievements and technologies in the field of road and urban development at the expo.

The IIEC’s CEO said the number of participants at the 11th edition of the fair has witnessed a 20-percent growth compared to the figure on those who took part in BAIEX 2019. He added that among the participants in BAIEX 2020 are all major domestic producers and exporters of bitumen, performance grade bitumen and polymer modified bitumen as well as those Iranian companies involved in constructing plants for production of bitumen, asphalt, insulations and related equipment.

He also noted that a number of domestic new technology-based firms (NTBFs) have also taken part in the present edition of the exhibition.