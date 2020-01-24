Iran slams US threat against new Quds Force chief as ‘state terrorism’

Iran lambasted a US threat to assassinate the new commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as Washington’s publicizing of state terrorism.

The reaction came after Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, said Thursday that General Esmaeil Qaani could face the fate of his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated on January 3 with a US drone strike in Iraq, Press TV reported.

Lt. Gen. Soleimani was assassinated in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport under the direct order of US President Donald Trump.

"The remarks by this State Department official are an official publicizing and blatant unveiling of targeted and state terrorism by the United States," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

“Now, after the Zionist regime [of Israel], the US is the second regime to officially announce that it has employed the resources of its government and armed forces for terrorist acts and that it will continue them in the future,” he added.

Russian condemnation

On Thursday, Russia scolded the US official for the threatening remarks, calling them “unacceptable.”

“I state once again that such statements are unacceptable for the US. Such remarks have been made beyond rights and law, and representatives of world states are not entitled to utter them,” the Arabic service of Russia’s Sputnik news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying at a news briefing in the capital, Moscow, on Thursday.

Hook made the threat in an interview with the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian spokesman said Washington’s recourse to terrorist acts was a clear sign of "weakness, desperation, and confusion" among the US officials.

He also condemned the "brazen remarks and terrorist acts" by American leaders, calling on the international community to also denounce them, "since the continuation of such a trend would sooner or later befall everyone."