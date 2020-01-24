NIDC conducts 132,000 meters of drilling in 10 months: Deputy CEO

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) carried out over 132,000 meters of onshore and offshore drilling operations during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), said a deputy director of the firm.

Mohammad Alekhamis, NIDC’s deputy CEO for drilling operations, said of that figure, 12,686 meters were related to the period from November 22-December 21, IRNA reported.

He noted that during the 10-month period, drilling operations of 96 wells were completed.

Of the total number of wells drilled, a dozen were completed and handed over to domestic companies during November 22-December 21, Alekhamis said.

He added the NIDC drilled two exploration wells, 35 development and appraisal wells and 59 workover wells in the 10-month time span to January 20.

Of the total number of wells, 70 were drilled in the area under development by the National Iranian South Oil Company, 13 in a field belonging to the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), two in areas developed by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, three at the order of the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, six within the framework of a project implemented by the NIDC and two as part of a project financed by the exploration directorate of the National Iranian Oil Company, Alekhamis said.

Thanks to efforts by the NIDC’s staff during this period, nine wells were completed 89 days ahead of schedule.

The NIDC enjoys 72 drilling rigs used in onshore and offshore projects.