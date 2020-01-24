United manager Solskjaer not expecting to be sacked

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he will be given time to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around and called on his bosses to ‘stick to the plan.’

Consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Burnley have increased pressure on Solskjaer this week, with United six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, The Independent reported.

Despite having won just two of their last seven games in all competitions, Solskjaer retains the support of the United hierarchy and the majority of fans.

And he expects to be given the opportunity to oversee an upturn in form, even after United’s worst start to a league campaign in 30 years.

“When you start on something you stick to that plan,” he said. “I’m not going to change six or nine or 10 months into the job and believe in a different way.

“I’m going to stick to what I’ve been trusted to do and hopefully that’ll be good enough, that what we can see is right. All my conversations with the club have been positive.

“We can’t react to all the noise outside. There’ll be criticism. You’ve got to take it, you’ve got to be stronger mentally.

“I am, the club is, the staff are very strong mentally and we’re sticking to what we believe in. I’ve got full faith.”

Solskjaer drew comparisons with Jurgen Klopp, who joined Liverpool in October 2015 and is on the verge of ending the club’s 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

“For me, we do have a way of doing things, you can see other teams have done well,” he said. “Jurgen spent four years building his team and they’re doing well now.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix, not eight or 10 players in the transfer window. We’ve had one proper transfer window and we are trying to do something now.

