38th Fadjr theater festival to host 21 countries

Iran’s major dramatic event, the Fadjr International Theater Festival, will host representatives of 21 countries.

According to IRNA, six plays from Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Switzerland, and Greece will go on stage at the international section of the festival in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

During its run, the festival will also host 25 guests from countries namely Chile, Finland, Georgia, Croatia, France, China, Belgium, Lithuania, Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Denmark, Algeria, Oman, and the Netherlands, IRNA reported.

Iran’s assassinated military commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will also be commemorated during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 38th edition of the festival, said the director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Shahram Karami.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions were assassinated in a US airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The guests will also take part at the fifth edition of Iran’s International Performing Arts Market, which will be held on the sidelines of the Festival on February 2-6 in Tehran.

Presided over by Nader Borhani-Marand, the 38th edition of Fadjr International Theater Festival will take place from January 31 to February 10.