KLM resumes flights via routes over Iran, Iraq

Dutch flag carrier KLM said Thursday that it had resumed flying over Iran and Iraq following an analysis of advice from both government ministries and security services, according to dutchnews.nl.

“KLM uses a security management system to analyze risks and thus determine safe flight paths,” said the statement, adding, “Substantiated by such analyses, it is once again safe to fly over Iran and Iraq.”

The statement comes as several major airlines stopped using the Iranian airspace after the accidental downing of a Boeing 737-800 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which killed all 176 people on board.

The accidental downing of the plane by the Iranian air defenses came hours after Iran responded to the American assassination on January 3 of one of its top generals by firing ballistic missiles at US bases in neighboring Iraq.

Carriers such as Qatar Airways never stopped flying over Iran after the incident, insisting the airspace is totally safe. Iranian authorities have also ensured that there would be no risks for civilian flights passing through the country, Press TV reported.

The KLM statement said the company had restored flight routes through Iran after obtaining adequate information from intelligence, military and political sources in the Netherlands.

It said that the European Union, along with Britain and Germany, has issued fresh notifications known as NOTAM, ensuring the commercial airlines that they could again use the airspace above Iran and Iraq.

However, other major European airlines, including the Air France-KLM, of which the KLM is a subsidiary, have yet to officially announce resumption of flights through the Iranian airspace.

Iranian and Iraqi airspace is commonly used by major airlines for routes that connect Europe and Southeast Asia.