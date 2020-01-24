RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0800 GMT January 24, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264793
Published: 0458 GMT January 24, 2020

China shuts schools, temples, as virus death toll rises to 25

China shuts schools, temples, as virus death toll rises to 25

China stepped up measures to contain a virus that has killed 25 people and infected more than 800, with public transport suspended in 10 cities, the shutting of temples and the rapid construction of a hospital to treat the infected.

Some famous temples have closed due to virus. Beijing's Lama Temple, where people make offerings for the New Year, will close from Friday. Beijing also canceled two Lunar New Year temple fairs, and closed the Forbidden City, the capital's most famous tourist attraction, Presstv Reported.

School closures have been extended from one week to three to cover the virus' incubation period of two weeks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared the new coronavirus an emergency for China but stopped short of declaring the epidemic of international concern.

Health authorities fear the infection rate could accelerate over the Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to their homes and abroad during week-long holidays, which began on Friday.

 
   
KeyWords
China
virus
transport
hospital
temples
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7412 sec