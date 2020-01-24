RSS
Published: 0546 GMT January 24, 2020

Hundreds protest in France's Marseille against pension reforms

Hundreds protest in France's Marseille against pension reforms

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Marseille on the 51st day of strikes against the pension reform promised by Emmanuel Macron.

Hundreds of demonstrators march in Marseille on the 51st day of strikes against the pension reform promised by Emmanuel Macron.

 
   
KeyWords
protest
France
Marseille
pension reforms
 
