0801 GMT January 24, 2020

Published: 0550 GMT January 24, 2020

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers 128-113 Brooklyn Nets

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers 128-113 Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles Lakers have defeated the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 at the Barclays Center.

The Western Conference Leaders were the better side of the match and finished the opener 38-35 before taking the 2nd quarter with a 2-point margin that led to their 75-70 advantage. The Lakers did not give up their dominance after the break and took the next 2 quarters as they widened the gap to 15 points, which led to their 2nd consecutive victory. LeBron James bagged 27 for the Lakers while Kyrie Irving pocketed 20 for the Nets, Presstv Reported.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-112 away from home. The Wizards finished the 3rd quarter 100-86 in their favor. The Cavs, however, made a comeback in the final quarter and finished it 26-24, but it was all in vain and their losing streak has extended to 6 matches. The Wizards will host the Pacers on Friday while the will welcome the Bulls on Saturday.

 
 
   
