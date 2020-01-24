Syrians in Golan protest against Israeli plan for wind turbines

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that protesters took to the streets of Majdal Shams on Friday and reiterated that they would defend the right to their land.

Tel Aviv plans to install 46 wind turbines on an area of about 6,000 acres near the villages of Majdal Shams, Ein Qiniyye, Buq’ata, and Mas’ade in Golan, according to the report, Presstv Reported.

The protesters said the project aimed to steal more of the Syrian citizens’ property.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria after the 1967 Six-Day War and later occupied it in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

The regime has built dozens of settlements in the area ever since and has used the region to carry out a number of military operations in Syria.

The Israeli regime has long been pushing for the US recognition of Israeli “sovereignty” over the territory. In March 2019, US President Donald Trump offered that recognition. Trump’s move came over a year after he recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied Palestinian city.

The United Nations (UN) has time and again stressed Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Back in December 2018, the majority of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution urging the Israeli regime to withdraw from Golan.