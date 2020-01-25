RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0941 GMT January 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264807
Published: 0730 GMT January 25, 2020

UK to use high tariff threat to raise pressure in trade negotiations

UK to use high tariff threat to raise pressure in trade negotiations
YAHOO NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is mulling to use the threat of high tariffs to raise pressure on the European Union, the United States and other nations to strike trade deals with Britain, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday.

Johnson and his cabinet ministers discussed using tariffs as ‘leverage’ in an effort to accelerate trade talks at a meeting this week which could result in taxes of 30 percent on some types of French cheese and 10 percent on German cars, the newspaper reported.

In an EU exit strategy committee meeting held on Thursday, ministers agreed that the tariffs should be put out for consultation, according to the report.

Ministers also agreed to prioritize Japan, US, Australia and New Zealand as ‘tier one’ countries in negotiations and other countries as ‘tier two’, the newspaper added.

The UK will largely replicate the EU tariff schedule which will be published and lodged at the World Trade Organization, according to the newspaper.

Johnson will lay out the negotiating plan in the first week of February, the report added, citing officials from Brussels.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that the US wants to conclude a trade deal with Britain this year.

Britain will leave EU on Jan. 31.


 

   
KeyWords
UK
high tariff
trade
Johnson
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1818 sec