RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0229 GMT January 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264827
Published: 1143 GMT January 25, 2020

Archeologists analyze the composition of a Roman-era makeup case

Archeologists analyze the composition of a Roman-era makeup case
heritagedaily.com

A study carried out by researchers from the Merida Consortium, the University of Granada (UGR) and the Institute of Cultural Heritage of Spain has analyzed a makeup case from the 1st century CE.

First discovered in 2000 during excavations of a funerary complex in the former capital of the Lusitania, Augusta Emerita (present-day Merida). The case was uncovered in a deposit of cremated remains alongside ceramic cups, bone spindles, nails, glassware and the remains of a detachable bone box, heritagedaily.com reported.

The make-up case is constructed from a malacological mollusk specimen of pecten maximus.  Once the mollusk was opened, it was possible to document the cosmetic remains, specifically, a small ball of a “pinkish” powdery conglomerate by using a compositional archeometric analysis.

The use of the mollusk as a cosmetic container is a practice that dates back thousands of years across various civilizations. One of the earliest examples is tiny shells in the Sumerian city of Ur from 2500 BC that contained pigments used for cosmetics.

The study revealed that the pinkish deposit was composed of a granite lacquer, mixed with a rose madder to obtain the coloration and then an astringent compound was used as a fixative agent.

   
KeyWords
Archeologists
analyze
Roman
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0987 sec