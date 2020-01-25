Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad's protest camp

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad’s main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday, in a bid to disband the camp that has been there for months, Reuters said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but at least seven people were wounded in clashes with police earlier in the day, medics and security sources said.

The clashes took place after authorities began removing concrete barriers near Tahrir Square and across at least one main bridge over the Tigris River in Baghdad.

In the southern city of Basra, security forces raided the main protest sit-in overnight and deployed forces to stop protesters gathering there again, security sources said. Police arrested at least 16 protesters in Basra, they said.

Security forces began the raids just hours after senior Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr said he would halt the involvement of his supporters in anti-government unrest.

Sadr had supported the demands of protesters for the removal of corrupt politicians and provision of services and jobs.

Many of his millions of supporters have been involved in demonstrations.

Iraqis also held a march on Friday calling for the removal of US troops from the country.

Sadr wrote on Twitter late on Friday that he would “try not to interfere in the issue (of protesters), either negatively or positively, so that they can shepherd the fate of Iraq,” the report added.