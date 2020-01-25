Website of Fars News Agency blocked by US Treasury

Iran's Fars News Agency said its website has been blocked after the US Treasury Department blacklisted the media group.

In a post on its Twitter account, Farsnews said access to its .com domain had been blocked upon the US Treasury's order, Press TV reported.

The news agency said it had received an email from the server company, which explicitly said the blockage was due to an order by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and its inclusion in the list of Specially Designated Nationals (SDN).

The agency attached to its post a screenshot of its website with the message www.farsnews.com’s server IP address could not be found.

Now, access is available to the website on its .ir domain.

Previously, Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter targeted Iranian accounts, including those belonging to broadcasters.

Last December, Google blocked access to Press TV and Hispan TV's official YouTube accounts without any prior notice.

After President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Washington ramped up its efforts to target the Islamic Republic.

The campaign even assumed the self-styled title of “maximum pressure” under the US president. The drive has seen the US leaving a multi-party nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018, and returning the nuclear-related sanctions that the deal had lifted.

As part of the campaign, the US State Department has called on social media companies to block the accounts of Iranian government leaders, and iOS — a mobile operating system created by US company Apple Inc. — disabling Iranian applications.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has been targeted by the US sanctions since 2013.

The Trump administration hopes the “maximum pressure” policy would ultimately force Iran to negotiate the sweeping 2015 deal, covering its ballistic missile program and its role in the Middle East.

The Islamic Republic, however, has held its ground and said it will not renegotiate the deal which Trump abandoned and announced tough sanctions on the country.