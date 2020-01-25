RSS
Published: 0311 GMT January 25, 2020

Inter hopes to seal Eriksen deal

Inter hopes to seal Eriksen deal
JAMES BAYLIS/GETTY IMAGES

Inter Milan hopes to complete the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on Monday.

The Denmark midfielder's future has been uncertain since the end of last season, when he said he was ready to seek a fresh challenge away from the Premier League, BBC Sport reported.

After a hoped-for move to Spain failed to materialize, the 27-year-old started the season with Spurs.

It is understood an outline agreement with the Italian giant is in place to be finalized.

Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to command a fee of around £16.9 million, despite his patchy recent form.

He would be the third former Premier League player to sign for Inter during the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Ashley Young from Manchester United and Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea.

Inter has slipped four points behind Serie A leader Juventus following successive draws against Atalanta and Lecce.

 

 

 

   
