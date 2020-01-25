Leader: Martyrdoms, public turnouts herald ‘unique phenomenon’

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Saturday recent developments that followed the US assassination of a top Iranian military commander heralded a “unique phenomenon” which would determine the path of history.

“This year, your meeting is held in the midst of important events, each of which in a way is a sign of the grandeur and credibility of the Islamic Iran and its revolutionary nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message read out in Vienna at the 54th meeting of the Union of Islamic Students’ Associations in Europe, Press TV reported.

“Martyrdoms, military displays of power, unparalleled presence of the people, the strong spirit and determination of the youth, alongside thousands of associations active in the field of science and technology, as well as a religious and spiritual approach prevailing among a large portion of the youth across the country, all herald the emergence of a unique phenomenon in the world — a phenomenon that can have profound and decisive effects on the future of history,” the Leader said.

"The second step of the Islamic Revolution, with the grace of God, should be able to bring this phenomenon to perfection and bear fruit," he added.

“All hopes are pinned on knowledgeable, erudite and faithful youths in this crucial movement, and you can be one of those history-making chosen ones.”

The message this year comes in the wake of the US assassination of the Middle East's most prominent anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The targeted killing, which took place in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompted millions in Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan, and other countries to flood the streets and vent their anger at the United States.

Iranians turned out in numbers unmatched in its history to honor the charismatic general and call for revenge.

Iran fired a volley of ballistic missiles at US forces based in Iraq in retaliation for the deadly drone strike.

Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time that the retaliation was just “a slap”, adding "what is important is that the seditious American presence in the region must end."

He said the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani served the Islamic Revolution.

"Enemies felt humiliated in the face of this glory even though they may try to conceal it," the Leader added.