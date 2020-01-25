Iran welcomes tourists from around the world: Minister

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Mounesan has, in a statement, described Iran as highly safe and secure, and ready to welcome tourists from around the globe, inviting them to experience a unique journey to the land of history and civilization.

In the statement released on Saturday, Iran’s culture minister said, “The world has got involved in shocking upheavals as well as ups and downs due to unprecedented progress made in science and technology. As such, the modern human is also influenced by the urban and mechanical life and his soul requires refinement and relief. In such a situation, only travel and tourism can give us relief, joy and sympathy and provide us with unforgettable experiences and memorable coexistence.

In fact, tourism could be considered as a familial or friendly gathering, the pivotal contents of which are kindness, interaction and cooperation. In this chaotic era, tourism is like a gentle breeze endearing our souls and uniting all the people from around the world, regardless of their race, country, language, and beliefs.

With a deep and practical faith in this attitude, the Iranian government is trying its best to pave the way for international tourists and this is why there is a significant growth in tourism infrastructure in our country. In this regard, some incentive such as visa waiver, 90-day visa on arrival, standard residence services, attractive tourism packages, and the most inexpensive and secure tours to Iran along with the last international tourism standards have enabled us to experience a 53 percent increase in our inbound tourism. In addition, when it comes to the prices, Iran has the most competitive prices for tourism in the world and has emerged as a new phenomenon in the world of tourism, attracting the attention of many countries.

Iran’s tourism industry has recently received considerable attention from different countries. Iran’s unique tourist attractions are a good reason to have a journey to the land of history, civilization and nature.

With 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, 34,000 Nationally Registered Heritages and 600 active museums, Iran has a huge capacity to receive international tourists. In addition, high security, inexpensive tours, premium travel facilities, hospitable people, numerous historic and natural treasures, unique ecotourism facilities, diverse tourism packages (historic-cultural tourism, sport tourism, marine tourism, food tourism, and medical tourism), interesting rituals, and diverse handicrafts and traditional arts provide enough reasons to visit Iran.

The rich history and civilization of this land, the numerous and spectacular tourist attractions, four-season weather, and high cultural and ethnic diversity have made an invaluable treasure of Iran and put this country in the top 10 tourist destinations in terms of cultural and natural attractions. Towering mountains, breathtaking glaciers, dormant volcanoes, pristine forests, green foothills, delightful lakes, springs and waterfalls, picturesque beaches and wonderful islands, historical sites and distinct architecture, globally registered cities and villages, diverse and colorful handicrafts, and delicious traditional cuisine are only a small part of the beauties you can visit while staying in Iran.

With such advantages, each day the beautiful and safe cities of Iran are welcoming thousands of tourists from different countries, having enjoyed the unique experience, most of whom decide to return and bring new fellow travelers with them. Hereby, I invite all the tourists from around the world to visit Iran during these first days of the new Christian year and final months of the Persian year, and seize the opportunity of experiencing an eventful journey to the land of history and civilization. The country-size guesthouse of Iran is wholeheartedly ready to receive tourists from all around the world.”