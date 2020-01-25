Iran rolls out tourism capacities in Madrid fair

Iranian tourism officials held a meeting at the 40th International Tourism Fair of Spain, known as Fitur, to introduce the country’s tourism attractions.

Iran’s Ambassador to Spain Hassan Qashqavi, who was present at the meeting, referred to the remarkable capacities of the two countries for cooperation in the fields of tourism and handicrafts, voicing Iran's readiness for promoting cooperation, IRNA wrote.

Referring to the 50 percent growth in the number of Spanish tourists to Iran over the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), Qashqavi said that Iran is among the top 10 countries in terms of tourism attractions diversity.

The envoy said the promotion of tourism industry is high on the Iranian government agenda, noting that given the capabilities of Spain in this sector, the issue can serve as one of the areas of cooperation between Tehran and Madrid.

The official said Iran has taken new measures such as issuing electronic visas to attract foreign tourists.

The meeting was also attended by two Spanish tourists who explained their experience of visiting Iran. The two hailed Iranian hospitality and the country’s security.

On the sidelines of the Spanish exhibition, directors of the Qeshm Geopark in the Persian Gulf and Villuercas Ibores Jara in Spain signed an agreement on Saturday to increase tourism cooperation.

The contract was inked by the head of Iran's Qeshm Free Trade Zone Hamidreza Mo’meni and Spain’s Cáceres officials.

Fitur, which is one of the world’s major tourism exhibitions, has brought together 11,000 companies from 165 countries, running until January 26.