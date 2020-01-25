US state terrorism to end its presence in region: Araqchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said the assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani through Washington’s state terrorism would lead to the end of the US presence in the region.

“Maximum Pressure is clearly a big failure but WH hawks-understand nothing about Iran-still insist! Assassination of our heroes through US state terrorism started the end of US presence in region. Now juniors in DoS-too blind to see mass demonstrations-threaten another General!” Araqchi wrote in a tweet on Saturday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

It came after the US special envoy for Iran threatened the Islamic Republic with yet another act of state terrorism. Brian Hook said Washington will assassinate the successor of senior anti-terror commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the general.

On January 3, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa'ani as the new commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force.

Following the assassination of Iranian general, the Leader called for an end to the presence of American forces in the region, which he said only causes corruption.

In an address to a gathering of people in Tehran on January 8, Ayatollah Khamenei said the US “received a slap in the face” after the IRGC launched missile attacks on American military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani.

Apart from the issue of revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, what matters now in the confrontation with the US is that military action would not suffice, the Leader underlined.

“What is important is that the corruptive presence of the US in this region must end.”

“They (Americans) have brought war, discord, sedition, and destruction to this region; they brought about destruction of infrastructures,” the Leader deplored.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that regional nations would not approve of the US presence in the region.