Iran annual steel production at 31.9m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 31.9 million tons of crude steel during 2019, according to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA).

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which stood at 24.52 million tons, reported imidro.gov.ir on Saturday.

Iran was the 10th and 14th steelmaker of the world in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

According to the WSA report, China topped the list of crude steel producers in 2019 with 996.34 million tons.

Based on the report, the second to sixth places went to India, Japan, the US, Russia and South Korea with 111.24 million tons, 99.24 million tons, 87.93 million tons, 71.57 million tons and 71.42 million tons, respectively.

World crude steel production reached 1.848 billion tons for 2019 — up 3.5 percent compared to the amount for 2018, which was 1.782 billion tons.

According to the Islamic Republic's Vision Plan, the country's total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with exports figure expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world's steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.