IME weekly trade worth around $740m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 555,008 tons of commodities valued at over $738 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended January 23).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 270,630 tons of various products worth close to $419 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 244,548 tons of steel, 4,820 tons of copper, 7,080 tons of aluminum, 160 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 12 tons of precious metal concentrate, 14,000 tons of zinc ingot and 10 tons of lead ingot, as well as 9kg of gold bullion were traded.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 284,010 tons of different commodities with a total value of $327 million were traded.

Also 86,641 of bitumen, 68,501 tons of polymer products, 34,706 tons of chemical products, 2,700 tons of insulation, 2.070 tons of base oil as well as 4,740 tons of sulfur were traded.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME; price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade; secondary markets and end users; providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases; providing a trading platform and user interface; providing clearing and settlement services; risk management; technology services; and training market participants.



