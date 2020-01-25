RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0638 GMT January 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264847
Published: 0426 GMT January 25, 2020

Boris wants UK Aid fully aligned with British foreign policy

Boris wants UK Aid fully aligned with British foreign policy

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is planning the most radical overhaul of UK overseas aid (UK Aid for short) for more than a generation, and in a manner that is in keeping with his hard right Tory administration’s ethos.

The story was first reported by the Times’ defence correspondent, Lucy Fisher, who tweeted that the budget of the Department for International Development (DFID – the agency that controls UK Aid) is set to become even more focused on satisfying UK foreign policy goals.

According to emerging reports, the Overseas Development Assistance budget (ODA - effectively the controlling account for UK aid) is going to be more oriented on projects that simultaneously satisfy UK interests as well as the receiving country, Presstv reported.

The ODA budget is currently ring-fenced at 0.7 percent of gross national income, which many Tories believe is too high.

Johnson’s proposals are in part designed to placate Tory hardliners (who want a reduction of ODA to practically zero), by lifting the mask on UK Aid and revealing it for what it really is: financial bribes to promote British interests around the world.

At any rate, the notion that UK Aid reduces poverty in developing countries has been consistently debunked in countless credible reports. Most recently the Guardian reported on February 04, 2019 that “too much” of UK Aid fails the test of poverty reduction in the world’s poorest countries.

More broadly, critics have long suspected that UK Aid is exploited by British intelligence services – notably MI6 – as a cover to either support covert operations or to buy influence in sensitive or hard-to-reach areas of the globe.

   
KeyWords
Boris
UK
aligned
foreign policy
administration
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0815 sec