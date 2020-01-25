RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0638 GMT January 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264848
Published: 0438 GMT January 25, 2020

Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro through in ACL playoffs

Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro through in ACL playoffs
IRNA

Sports Desk

Iran’s Esteghlal opened its campaign at the 2020 AFC Champions League in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 victory over Kuwait SC in the preliminary round in Dubai, the UAE, with Shahr Khodoro coming out victorious over Bahrain’s Al Riffa 2-1.

Cheick Diabaté had a brace before skipper Voria Ghafouri scored a sublime free-kick to give Farhad Majidi, who replaced Italian Andrea Stramaccioni in December, an impressive debut as the permanent head coach of the Blues.

Saturday’s victory set a playoff encounter with Qatar’s Al Rayyan at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, with the winner given a place in the group stage.

Elsewhere, Amin Qaseminejad’s late winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Al Riffa for Shahr Khodro after Mohammadreza Khal’atbari’s opener was canceled by Saleh Taher in the first half.

Shahr Khodro will play away to Qatar’s Al Sailiya on Tuesday for a place in Group B of the competition.

The two Iranian sides had been initially scheduled to host their preliminary-round fixtures in Iran on January 21 before the Asian football governing body moved the fixtures to a neutral venues due to ‘’security concerns”.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Esteghlal
Shahr Khodro
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0711 sec