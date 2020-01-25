RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0638 GMT January 25, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264853
Published: 0542 GMT January 25, 2020

Trump mocked over similarity of 'Space Force' logo to Star Trek's

Trump mocked over similarity of 'Space Force' logo to Star Trek's

US President Donald Trump has been widely mocked for unveiling a "knock off" logo for his much-hyped Space Force.

"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!," Trump tweeted on Friday.

Shortly after Trump showed the Internet users the Space Force logo, users started mocking him for the obvious similarity between it and the American  television series, called Star Trek which has been broadcast for more than half a century, Presstv reported.

One user wrote that the Space Force logo was an obvious Star Trek knockoff meant to distract the public from the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.of Trump.

Yes, the #SpaceForce logo is an obvious #StarTrek #Starfleet knockoff, but don’t get too distracted. There are real things happening, like the Senate impeachment trial.

— PSR Houston (@PSR_Houston) January 24, 2020

Days ago, there were negative reactions after the unveiling of the camouflage uniforms worn by the Space Force personnel. “Why do we need camo in space?” many asked. Meanwhile, the main question asked by most users was what the true mission of the controversial Space Force was to be.

Trump said the US government needed the Space Force to assert its dominance in Earth's orbit.

He also claimed the US military created the Space Force to end US vulnerabilities in space.

   
KeyWords
Trump
similarity
Space Force
knock off
US
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1105 sec