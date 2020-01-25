Trump mocked over similarity of 'Space Force' logo to Star Trek's

US President Donald Trump has been widely mocked for unveiling a "knock off" logo for his much-hyped Space Force.

"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!," Trump tweeted on Friday.

Shortly after Trump showed the Internet users the Space Force logo, users started mocking him for the obvious similarity between it and the American television series, called Star Trek which has been broadcast for more than half a century, Presstv reported.

One user wrote that the Space Force logo was an obvious Star Trek knockoff meant to distract the public from the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.of Trump.

Yes, the #SpaceForce logo is an obvious #StarTrek #Starfleet knockoff, but don’t get too distracted. There are real things happening, like the Senate impeachment trial. — PSR Houston (@PSR_Houston) January 24, 2020

Days ago, there were negative reactions after the unveiling of the camouflage uniforms worn by the Space Force personnel. “Why do we need camo in space?” many asked. Meanwhile, the main question asked by most users was what the true mission of the controversial Space Force was to be.

Trump said the US government needed the Space Force to assert its dominance in Earth's orbit.

He also claimed the US military created the Space Force to end US vulnerabilities in space.