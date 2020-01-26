Global rallies held to say ‘No War on Iran’

People across the globe took to the streets for an International Day of Action against war with Iran in condemnation of Washington’s warmongering with Tehran.

International Desk

The "No War on Iran" rally was one of hundreds of similar demonstrations taking place worldwide this weekend, organized in the wake of recent military hostilities between the United States and Iran.

Protesters in various countries, including the US, Canada, Armenia, Kampala, and Uganda sent a clear message to US President Donald Trump against going to war with Iran.

They denounced the Trump’s administration for dragging the US into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region.

Protests were held across the US including in Washington DC, San Francisco, California, and Madison, Wisconsin, among others.

People gathered outside Wisconsin’s Capitol Building to oppose Washington’s maximum pressure policy towards Tehran.

Speakers at the event said, while relations between Iran and the US have seemed to settle, the US is still engaging in economic warfare with Iran.

“It’s easy to see violence as being bombs and bullets but it’s harder to see it as people being unable to get certain kinds of food or medicine they need and that’s what the US sanctions do,” said PSL representative Sawyer Johnson.

Protesters said these types of actions make the Iranian people collateral damage.

“It’s always the poor in our country and in any country that suffer and have no justice,” Johnson added. “War doesn’t produce justice it produces sorrow, and so that’s why we are here for this.”

In Canada, a coalition of protesters and activists gathered in front of the US consulate in Toronto, demanding an end to US aggression and sanctions against Iran.

"No war with Iran. End sanctions now," anti-war activists chanted.

Saman Tabasinejad of Progress Toronto, a non-profit organization advocating for progressive values in Toronto and one of the event organizers, said while she is disappointed by US President Donald Trump's foreign policy agenda, she is not surprised.

She said that once the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was torn up, the writing was on the wall, adding that she was not fooled by the isolationist rhetoric Trump had used during the election campaign – vowing to end "senseless wars."

The participants were united in that Iranian sovereignty should be respected and that Iranians can inspire the type of change they desire in their own country without external interference.

Hundreds of protesters also rallied in downtown Montreal, demonstrating against war with Iran.

Protests like these have been happening all over Canada since a US airstrike assassinated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani — something demonstrators say was illegal.

“The main message here is that we are against war,” said organizer Mehrdad Amiri.

“We don’t want war. We don’t want an American intervention in Iran,” said protester Nima Machouf.

Anti-war protesters insist going at war is far from a solution to the existing tensions.

“As we always say, we were against the war in Iraq,” said Echec à la guerre member and anti-war protester Judith Berlyn.

Restore ties with Iran

A group of anti-war demonstrators took to the streets of Edmonton on Saturday calling on the Canadian government to withdraw troops from Iraq and resume diplomatic relations with Iran.

The protesters gathered at the End of Steel Park as organizers denounced US aggression in the Middle East.

"The issue for us is to put an end to foreign meddling, aggression, occupation and war, and the destruction that it's bringing," said Peggy Morton, an organizer with Edmonton Coalition Against War and Racism (ECAWAR).

Press TV, CBC and Global News contributed to this story.