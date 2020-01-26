Iranian, Omani top diplomats meet in Tehran

National Desk

Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, the third such rendezvous between the two officials this month.

In the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah exchanged views on a range of issues, especially cooperation on issues related to Strait of Hormuz, according to Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The two top diplomats also discussed ways to boost bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat as well as the latest regional issues.

Zarif and bin Alawi also highlighted the two countries' cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz and reaffirmed the will of their governments to continue consultations aimed at ensuring maritime safety and energy security for all countries.

The two ministers further called on all parties to play a positive role in this process.

The visit by the Omani official followed a meeting between the two officials in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Tuesday.

Four days before the Tuesday meeting, Zarif and Yusuf bin Alawi held a meeting in Oman’s capital Muscat where the Iranian official had a stopover en route from India to Iran.

The meetings came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks following the US assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran and Oman share age-old and close diplomatic, economic, and commercial ties.

Despite being part of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, Oman has for long maintained an independent foreign policy and has been able to successfully project itself as a mediator in regional disputes.

Muscat was active in facilitating negotiations between the United States and Iran during the Obama administration which eventually led to the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

In the past, Muscat has played as the mediator between Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab countries as it maintains good relations with Iran.