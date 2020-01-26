Iran, Tajikistan vow to broaden tourism ties

Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that given the wide cultural commonalities between Iran and Tajikistan, tourism cooperation between the two countries needs to be broadened.

During a meeting with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran Nizamuddin Zahedi at an ECO Summit held in Tajikistan, Ali-Asghar Mounesan stated that there were widespread cultural exchange between Iran and Tajikistan, IRNA wrote.

Both governments need to approve visa-free policy for their people to visit Iran and Tajikistan more conveniently, he said.

"We believe that the field of tourism is separate from politics; tourism in addition to the economic functions is a strategy for kindness, friendship, peace, and proximity”, the Iranian minister told the Tajik ambassador to Iran.

He also suggested that “we are fully prepared to host ECO member states, and in light of the commonalities with Tajikistan, we are ready to increase the level of tourism relations between the two countries and transfer Iran's various experiences to Tajikistan”.

Mounesan highlighted that "we are ready to share our experiences in the field of exploration and restoration of monuments, preparation of joint global registration files, in the field of handicrafts.