Iranian feature ‘Untimely’ bags hat-trick at Japanese event

Iranian feature film ‘Untimely’, directed by Pouya Eshtehardi, won three awards in the fifth Tokyo Independent Films Celebration.

‘Untimely’ gained best film, best director and best cinematography awards in the feature film category of the event, IRNA wrote.

The movie had previously won the Best Feature Film and Best Editing awards of Asian Cinematography Awards in October 2019.

The feature was also praised by the audience and critics in the Festival of Films from Iran in both Boston and Houston Museums of Fine Arts. It has also been nominated in the New Mexico Santa Fe Film Festival.

Eshtehardi’s film narrates the story of Hamin, a young private doing his military service in a watchtower on the border of Iran and Pakistan. Up in the watchtower, Hamin reviews the past years and the things that happened to him and his sister since childhood.

‘Untimely’ will be next taking part at the 20th Annual Santa Fe Film Festival, slated for February 12 to 16, in New Mexico, the US.